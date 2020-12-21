Rajasthan: School Teacher Demands Sex From Students For Marks In Exams; Held

In yet another shocking incident, a teacher of a government school in Neemrana was held on Friday after many girl students alleged that he touched them inappropriately and asked for sexual favours for clearing them in examinations.

When the block education officer visited the school for inspection, the students told him about the situation. “During the inspection, many girls of the school complained that the teacher used to touch them inappropriately and was also pressuring them to make physical relations else he will fail them in exams,” a report by The Times of India quoted a police official as saying.

Following this, the education department alerted the police, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the 45-year-old accused, identified as Dev Prakash Yadav, on Thursday, the official said. Charges under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act have also been invoked against him since some students belong to the SC/St category, he added.

The accused, who is a political science lecturer, was arrested on Friday evening. The next day, he was produced in a local POSCO court that sent him to jail until January 2, 2021. Investigations into the case are underway.

