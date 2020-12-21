December 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rajasthan: School Teacher Demands Sex From Students For Marks In Exams; Held

Rajasthan: School Teacher Demands Sex From Students For Marks In Exams; Held

The accused, who is a political science lecturer, was arrested on Friday evening

Outlook Web Bureau 21 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rajasthan: School Teacher Demands Sex From Students For Marks In Exams; Held
Representational Image
Rajasthan: School Teacher Demands Sex From Students For Marks In Exams; Held
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T09:20:36+05:30

In yet another shocking incident, a teacher of a government school in Neemrana was held on Friday after many girl students alleged that he touched them inappropriately and asked for sexual favours for clearing them in examinations.

When the block education officer visited the school for inspection, the students told him about the situation. “During the inspection, many girls of the school complained that the teacher used to touch them inappropriately and was also pressuring them to make physical relations else he will fail them in exams,” a report by The Times of India quoted a police official as saying.

Following this, the education department alerted the police, and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the 45-year-old accused, identified as Dev Prakash Yadav, on Thursday, the official said. Charges under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act have also been invoked against him since some students belong to the SC/St category, he added.

The accused, who is a political science lecturer, was arrested on Friday evening. The next day, he was produced in a local POSCO court that sent him to jail until January 2, 2021. Investigations into the case are underway.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Call Centre Scam: 42 Held In Delhi For Duping Foreign Nationals

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Rape Education Lifestyle & Trends National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos