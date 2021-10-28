Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis during his G-20 summit in Europe, the Catholic Bishop’s body has confirmed.

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Pope Francis.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T22:12:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 10:12 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis on October 30 during his G-20 summit in Italy.

The Catholic Bishops' body, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) President Cardinal George Alencherry in a statement said that they have come to know from official sources that the "meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will take place on Saturday, October 30".

Describing it as a "historic meeting, the Cardinal said it will "add more energy and warmth to the relations between our country and the Vatican and the Catholic Church".

He also wished "all success" to the Prime Minister for all his events in Rome and Italy.

Modi will be travelling to Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said. (With PTI inputs)

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Pope Francis Kochi Kerala G-20 India-Italy India PM Modi Pope National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

Village In Himachal Pradesh Is Boycotting Polls This Time; Here’s Why

TMC Aims Expansion Beyond Bengal, Mamata Visits Goa To Play On Congress Turf

BJP To Be Centre Of Indian Politics For Many Decades: Political Strategist Prashant Kishor

How School Dropouts Of Covid-19’s First Wave Are Driving Construction Boom In Agartala

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali 2021: Firecracker Ban Not Against Any Community, Says SC

Diwali 2021: Firecracker Ban Not Against Any Community, Says SC

Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Residents Of Sedition Charges If They Celebrate Pakistan T-20 Win

Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Residents Of Sedition Charges If They Celebrate Pakistan T-20 Win

Karnataka Covid-19 Spike: 32 Students Of A Residential School Test Positive

Karnataka Covid-19 Spike: 32 Students Of A Residential School Test Positive

Mutual Cooperation In Covid Era Will Strengthen India's Ties With ASEAN Countries: PM Modi

Mutual Cooperation In Covid Era Will Strengthen India's Ties With ASEAN Countries: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement