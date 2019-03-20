PM Modi Should Stop Thinking People Are Fools: Priyanka Gandhi

﻿
The Congress general secretary went on to say she is not afraid.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2019
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-20T12:18:27+0530

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through everything.

The Congress leader, who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, is on a three-day boat journey down the Ganga, meeting people living on the banks of the river as part of her outreach ahead of the elections beginning next month.

"The prime minister has attacked every institution in this country for the last five years, including the institution of which all of you are a part," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"So I think the PM should stop thinking that people are fools and understand that they see through all this," she added.

The Congress general secretary went on to say she is not afraid.

"Even if anything is done, and we are harassed, we will not feel afraid. We will continue our fight against them. The more we are harassed, the stronger will be our fight," she said.

(PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Mirzapur Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Congress BJP National

