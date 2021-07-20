States, UTs and Private Hospitals Have Over 2.11 Cr COVID-19 Vaccines: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday claimed that the states, union territories, and private hospitals across the country still have more than 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in store.

According to their statement, so far, the states, UTs and private hospitals have received over 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses from the central government through all sources while distribution of 71,40,000 doses are already underway.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 40,03,50,489 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

It said that 2,11,93,241 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals.

The Union government is committed to accelerate pace and expansion of the scope of the COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination started from June and the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the supply chain, according to the ministry.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase, the government will procure and supply at no cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs, according to the ministry.

(With PTI Inputs)

