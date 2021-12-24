Omicron India Update | Night Curfew In UP And MP: All You Need To Know

With Omicron cases on the rise in India ahead of the festive season, several state governments have strengthened their measures and Covid-19 protocols to prevent another breakout of the virus. In keeping with the Centre's directions to states regarding increased vigilance, some states have implemented night curfews to curb the spread of Covid-19. Others have banned gatherings and Christmas, New Year celebrations.

Night curfew in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25. The curfew will come in effect from 11 pm to 5 am.

The state has also issued regulations for events like marriages, putting a 200-person cap on guest lists. Any such events are to follow strict Covid-19 protocols and organisers have been asked to inform local authorities about such events.

Masks have been made mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets. All traders have been asked to follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments. Police have also been alerted to carry out continuous patrols to ensure the guidelines are followed.

The state has reported 31 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and has two Omicron cases so far.

Rules for outsiders entering UP

Extra vigilance has been ordered on buses, railway station, airports and other points of communication. Officials have asked to ensure that people arriving in Uttar Pradesh from other states or abroad are traced and tested for coronavirus.

The government has asked authorities to keep a close watch on the health of those coming from outside the state after testing them

Curfew in Madhya Pradesh

The MP government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am on Thursday as part of its tightened Covid-19 protocols. Although no Omicron cases have so far been reported in MP, the state recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

According to Madhya pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the weekly cases in indore and Bhopal have increased by three times in December as compared to November.

No Christmas in Delhi

Even though no curfew has yet been announced in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in view of the rising Omicron cases.

The DDMA order permits bars and restaurants to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity. However, the order has raised questions among restaurant owners as it does not specify whether they can host Christmas and New Year parties.

Delhi has recorded 180 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday which took Delhi's overall Covid-19 tally to 14,42,813. The national capital so far has reported 64 Omicron cases.

(With inputs from PTI)