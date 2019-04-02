Odisha Mahila Congress President Manhandled At Party Office

Odisha Mahila Congress president Sumitra Jena Monday alleged that she was manhandled by some people at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

"Some outsiders took me inside the party state headquarters on the pretext of holding discussions. Later, they locked me up and attacked me," Jena wrote in her complaint to the police.

Jena was sitting on a dharna protesting the denial of party tickets to women candidates when she was allegedly manhandled by some people.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik described the incident as "unfortunate" and said he was not present in Bhubaneswar during the incident.

Patnaik has set up committee to probe into the allegations of Jena.

The committee comprised senior leaders Ananta Sethi, Chiranjib Biswal and Manas Choudhury.

