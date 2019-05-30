﻿
#Nutrition Tips For You: How Many Glasses Of Water Should One Consume A Day?

What is the ideal amount of water a person should consume in a day. In hot summers, drinking water comes naturally to everyone, but what about the cold winter season when you are not thirsty. Read on to know:

Bipasha Das 30 May 2019
#Nutrition Tips For You: How Many Glasses Of Water Should One Consume A Day?
Should one consume 8 glasses of water a day, or keep sipping water through the day?
#Nutrition Tips For You: How Many Glasses Of Water Should One Consume A Day?
2019-05-30T16:15:28+0530

Around 60% of the human body is water. You are constantly losing water from your body, primarily via urine and sweat. To prevent dehydration, you need to drink adequate amounts of water.

There are many different opinions on how much water you should drink every day.

Health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres, or half a gallon.

This is called the 8×8 rule and is very easy to remember.

However, some health gurus believe that you need to sip on water constantly throughout the day, even when you're not thirsty.

As with most things, this depends on the individual. Many factors (both internal and external) ultimately affect your need for water.

 

 

 

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist. She runs a diet and wellness clinic 'Sugati'. She has been awarded Most Recommended Nutritionist of the Year 2018-19 by Brands Impact. She has worked with top hospitals, and is a life member of the Indian Dietetic Association and on the panels of renowned corporate houses like Ericsson, GE Power. Bipasha is working with Municipal Corporation of Delhi - Public Health Department( South Zone) as a consultant, and creating awareness programmes on Women and Children Health, Health for Public Health Workers, Office Sedentary Workers etc.

*Answers are based on general queries. Please contact a professional for any personal treatment.

 Share your queries - sugati.dietandwellness@gmail.com and  poshanguru@outlookindia.com

