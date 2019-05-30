Nutrition Tips For You: How Many Glasses Of Water Should One Consume A Day?

Around 60% of the human body is water. You are constantly losing water from your body, primarily via urine and sweat. To prevent dehydration, you need to drink adequate amounts of water.

There are many different opinions on how much water you should drink every day.

Health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 litres, or half a gallon.

This is called the 8×8 rule and is very easy to remember.

However, some health gurus believe that you need to sip on water constantly throughout the day, even when you’re not thirsty.

As with most things, this depends on the individual. Many factors (both internal and external) ultimately affect your need for water.

Q&A Courtesy Bipasha Das, a certified health coach and nutritionist.

