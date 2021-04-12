Night Curfew In Haryana From 9 Pm to 5 Am; Other States That Have Imposed Restrictions

Amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in the state, a night curfew has been imposed in Haryana from 9 pm to 5 am, with effect from tonight until further orders. "Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said. He explained the decision was necessitated in view of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state recently.

Other states that have imposed night curfew:

Punjab

In an attempt to contain the spread of covid-19, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced night curfew in Punjab on Wednesday. The curfew will be effective from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30. As part of the fresh curbs, the number of people who can attend funerals and weddings has been reduced to 50 for indoor gatherings and 100 for outdoor gatherings. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office, an official statement noted.

Delhi

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Delhi reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday. With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said a night curfew would be in place across the state from 8 pm to 7 am. On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. The restrictions came into effect from 5 April. However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed. The curbs will also include a ban on gatherings of five or more people throughout the day.

Chandigarh

Witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am every day until further notice. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the curfew, an official release said. No gatherings will be allowed during the curfew hours and all restaurants have been asked to shut down by 10 pm.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities till 15 April. The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.

Odisha

Odisha government has imposed a night curfew in 10 districts of the state in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Rajasthan

As per the guidelines, the night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am. Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited while home delivery of food has been allowed.

