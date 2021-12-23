NEWSFLASH: Allahabad High Court Urges PM Modi To Ban Election Rallies In UP Over Omicron

The Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in view of the increasing spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The High Court has requested that the electoral process in the state shoule be delayed by at least a month or two.

It also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban election rallied in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh over fears of the highly contagious Covid variant Omicron.

The court made the observations during some hearings on Thursdsay.

"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave," Justice Shekhar Yadav said.

(This is a breaking news and will be updated)