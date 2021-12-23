Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NEWSFLASH: Allahabad High Court Urges PM Modi To Ban Election Rallies In UP Over Omicron

The Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming UP elections by two months in view of the rising incidents of Omicron infection.

NEWSFLASH: Allahabad High Court Urges PM Modi To Ban Election Rallies In UP Over Omicron

Trending

NEWSFLASH: Allahabad High Court Urges PM Modi To Ban Election Rallies In UP Over Omicron
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T23:16:27+05:30
Outlook Bureau

Outlook Bureau

More stories from Outlook Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 11:16 pm

The Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in view of the increasing spread of  Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The High Court has requested that the electoral process in the state shoule be delayed by at least a month or two.

It also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban election rallied in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh over fears of the highly contagious Covid variant Omicron.

The court made the observations during some hearings on Thursdsay.

"If rallies are not stopped, results will be worse than the second wave," Justice Shekhar Yadav said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

(This is a breaking news and will be updated)

Tags

Outlook Bureau National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi Launches 27 Development Projects Worth Rs 2,095 Crore In Varanasi

Covid-19: PM Modi Holds Review Meeting, Omicron Spikes In Maharashtra | 7 Points

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting On Covid-19 Situation

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Logs 23 New Cases Of Omicron Variant, Total Tally Reaches 88

Covid-19: Mumbai Records 602 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

J&K IED Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Who Were In Touch With Pak-Based Handlers

Elon Musk Says 'Web 3' Isn't Real', Jack Dorsey Is 'Banned' From It: What Is Web 3.0?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill'

NEWSFLASH: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill'

Punjab Sacrilege Row: Autopsy Report Of Man Lynched Shows 30 Cuts, Murder Case Yet To Be Lodged

Punjab Sacrilege Row: Autopsy Report Of Man Lynched Shows 30 Cuts, Murder Case Yet To Be Lodged

It Is Not The Alps But Kashmir's Skiing Capital, Gulmarg For The Luxury Travellers This Year

It Is Not The Alps But Kashmir's Skiing Capital, Gulmarg For The Luxury Travellers This Year

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Ludhiana Explosion | Here's What Happened Inside The District Court

Read More from Outlook

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket

Arijit Ghosh / India’s famous victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against mighty West Indies at Lord’s inspired the Bollywood movie 83.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement