National Conference Delegation Allowed To Meet Incarcerated Abdullahs On Sunday

National Conference Delegation Allowed To Meet Incarcerated Abdullahs On Sunday

The National Conference delegation will be led by party's provincial president Devender Singh Rana.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2019
File image of former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC patron Farooq Abdullah
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-05T17:57:39+0530

A delegation of National Conference from Jammu province has been granted permission by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, who are currently under detention, in Srinagar on Sunday.

"The delegation led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana and comprising former party legislators will fly from Jammu tomorrow morning," National Conference spokesperson Madan Mantoo said.

Rana had sought permission from Governor Satya Pal Malik in this regard.

Mantoo said the decision to meet the Abdullahs was taken at an emergent meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu Province two days ago, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted.

Eighty-one-year-old Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his Srinagar residence while his son Omar is detained at a state guest house.  

(PTI)

