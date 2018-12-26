﻿
MP New Assembly Session To Begin From Jan 7

MP New Assembly Session To Begin From Jan 7

Kamal Nath, who took oath as 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, expanded the ministry on December 25 by inducting 28 ministers.

26 December 2018
A five-day session of the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on January 7.

The MLAs would be administered oath of office on January 7 and 8, said an official of the Assembly secretariat.

Election for the Speaker's post will take place on January 8, while the Governor will address the house on January 9.

Kamal Nath, who took oath as 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, expanded the ministry on December 25 by inducting 28 ministers.

The Congress returned to power in the state after a hiatus of 15 years by ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election last month.

PTI

