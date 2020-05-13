May 13, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Migrant Worker Dies Of Sunstroke In Telangana After Walking 300 KM

Migrant Worker Dies Of Sunstroke In Telangana After Walking 300 KM

When he reached Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the migrant worker had complained of chest pain, vomited and collapsed on the road.

PTI 13 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Migrant Worker Dies Of Sunstroke In Telangana After Walking 300 KM
Migrant families coming from Maharsahtra walk along with their bicycles along a road to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhopal.
Representational Image By PTI
Migrant Worker Dies Of Sunstroke In Telangana After Walking 300 KM
outlookindia.com
2020-05-13T11:04:40+0530

A 21-year-old migrant worker collapsed and died, apparently due to sunstroke at Bhadrachalam after walking 300 km from here with three friends, to try and reach Odisha in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group had set out on foot from Hyderabad on Sunday and were on their way to Malkangiri district in Odisha, officials said.

When they reached Bhadrachalam on Tuesday, the man complained of chest pain, vomited and collapsed on the road.

His friends informed police, who rushed him to the area hospital at Bhadrachalam, where he was declared brought dead.

The doctors at the hospital said they suspected he might have died of sunstroke as his skin and mouth was dry.

They quoted his frends as saying that none of them had eaten anything since Monday afternoon.

Officials later informed the man's family members and arranged for a vehicle to take the body to Malkangiri.

The distance from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam by road is nearly 310 km.

Next Story >>

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media At 4 PM On Economic Package

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Hyderabad Migrant labourers Migrants Lockdown Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos