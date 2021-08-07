August 07, 2021
Meghalaya Mulls Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Post August Middle: Education Minister

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said there is a need to resume classroom teachings as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutes.

Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:47 am
Representational Image
File Photo
Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that Meghalaya is considering reopening of educational institutions after mid-August.

While speaking to reporters, Rymbui  emphasized on the need to resume classroom teachings as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutes.

"About 50 per cent of students eligible to avail COVID-19 vaccination have taken the vaccine. This is expected to increase further by mid-August," he said on Friday.

"When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department," he added.

He also urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to provide a safe environment for the students.

"I am very happy that every day about 10,000 people in the state are getting vaccinated," the minister said.

"So, I take this opportunity to urge the parents, and friends all over the state to let us give education to our children by vaccinating ourselves so that our society is more resistant to this coronavirus," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

