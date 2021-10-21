Mandaviya Releases Film As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination Feat

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released a film detailing India’s efforts to achieve 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark.

Mandaviya also released a song from the Red Fort, where the country's largest ‘khadi’ tricolour, about 1400 kilograms was on display to celebrate the “historic” feat.

"Today India created history. It's a story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp' (resolve). 100 crore vaccine is a story of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Mandaviya said.

The song has been sung by singer Kailash Kher.

The film is about how the entire process of vaccination was initiated and what efforts went into its launch.

The film also thanks doctors, nurses, and everyone else who contributed in the largest vaccination drive and made it a success.

The flag was hoisted on a raised slant platform in the lawn right in front of the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Over 75 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 31 per cent have been administered both the doses, according to Union health ministry officials.

To mark the milestone, a series of other events were also lined up on the day.

The Archaeological Survey of India said it will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag as a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, its officials said on Thursday.

SpiceJet, a private airline, unveiled a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go on a mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had earlier.(With PTI inputs)