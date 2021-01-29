Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday extended lockdown in the state till February 28. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.
"The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.
The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said.
The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.
Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.
With PTI inputs
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
For First Time Ever, No Christmas Mass at Shimla's Oldest Church
Rupee Falls 21 Paise To 73.13 Against US Dollar In Early Trade
Joel Fry Set To Join Sarah Snook In Jane Austen's 'Persuasion' Film Adaptation