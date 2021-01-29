January 29, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Representational Image
Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not
outlookindia.com
2021-01-29T13:38:50+05:30

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday extended lockdown in the state till February 28. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

"The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19: India Records 18,855 New Cases With Recovery Rate Of 96.96 Per cent

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos