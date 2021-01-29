Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28; What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday extended lockdown in the state till February 28. A circular to this effect was issued by the state government.

"The state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and the government feels the need to take emergency measures," the circular said.

The government's guidelines to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening will remain in force till February 28, it said.

The activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue, it added.

Till Thursday night, there were 20,18,413 coronavirus positive cases in the state, where 50,944 people have succumbed to the infection.

