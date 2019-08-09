Four members of a family, including two children, died in a house collapse at Edavanna in Malappuram district in Kerala, taking the rain-related death toll in the state to 12.

Till Thursday, eight people had died, mainly in northern Kerala, in rain-related incidents bringing back memories of last year's devastating floods.

Also, flight operations at Cochin International Airport have been suspended till 3 pm, Sunday as floodwaters inundated the apron area (parking area), authorities said.

"Kochi Airport closes operations till 1500 hrs of Sunday (11/08/2019)," a statement issued by the Airport said.

A Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesman said the runway area of the airport is waterlogged due to the flood. Airport infrastructure was damaged in the floods, with an estimated loss of Rs 220-250 crore.

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water levels in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, flight operations were suspended for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains.

The floods in August 2018 had rendered the airport non-functional for a fortnight.

Flights coming to the airport have been diverted, a CIAL spokesperson said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, train services on the Mararikulam-Alapuzha route was suspended this morning for a few hours as a tree fell on the track, damaging electric lines. At least 4 trains -- Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad express and Guruvayur -- were held up at various points, railway sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had held a held a meeting with government and state Disaster Management Authority officials on Thursday night, said a "serious situation" is prevailing in parts of the state, especially wayanad.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) has evacuated 22,165 people from flood-affected regions and they have been lodged in 315 camps across the state.

Schools, educational institutions and professional colleges in all districts in the state will remain closed till Saturday.

Examinations of the Kerala Public Service Commission and various Universities across the state, scheduled for Saturday have been postponed, officials said.

Earlier, the KDSMA had issued 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Moreover, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were issued 'Orange Alerts'.

Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

High waves in the range of 3.2-3.7 metres are forecast till 23:30 hours of Saturday along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod. Officials have advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the period.

In Wayanad, which is among the worst affected, 9,951 people have taken shelter in 105 camps, while in Malappuram, 4,106 people have been shifted to 26 camps.

Several persons are suspected to be missing in the massive landslip reported from Meppadi in Wayanad district Friday, where, a temple, a mosque and a couple of houses and a few vehicles have come under the debris.

