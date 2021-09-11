Farmers Call Off Protest In Karnal As Haryana Govt Orders Probe Into Aug 28 Incident

Following the unwavering protest staged by the farmers outside the mini secretariat at Karnal, the Haryana government on Saturday finally ordered a probe into last month's clash involving the farmers and police. The government sent the IAS officer who is at the centre of the row , on leave. Following the government's decision, the farmers decided to end their protest outside the Karnal district headquarters.

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh told the media in Karnal that the probe will be conducted by a retired judge. He added that the entire procedure will be wrapped up within a month and former SDM Ayush Sinha will remain on leave during the time

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who was also part of the press conference, said they would now call off their sit-in outside the Karnal district headquarters.

The farmers had been demanding the suspension of Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break the heads" of farmers if they cross the line. About 10 protesters were hurt in the clash with police in Karnal on August 28 when they tried to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting.

Devender Singh also announced that jobs would be given to two family members of a farmer, who the protesters claimed had died after he was injured during the lathicharge. This allegation was earlier by the administration.

(With PTI Inputs)