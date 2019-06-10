﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Journalist Prashant Kanojia's Wife Moves SC Against Arrest, Plea To Be Heard On Tuesday

Journalist Prashant Kanojia's Wife Moves SC Against Arrest, Plea To Be Heard On Tuesday

Journalist Prashant Kanojia's wife has now moved the Supreme Court challenging the action of the Uttar Pradesh police and sought issuance of Habeas Corpus.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2019
Journalist Prashant Kanojia's Wife Moves SC Against Arrest, Plea To Be Heard On Tuesday
Journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested the Uttar Pradesh Police from Delhi on Saturday, though his formal arrest was shown from Lucknow.
Facebook/PJKanojia
Journalist Prashant Kanojia's Wife Moves SC Against Arrest, Plea To Be Heard On Tuesday
outlookindia.com
2019-06-10T13:57:35+0530
Also Read

A plea was moved by Jageesha Arora, wife of journalist Prashant Kanojia in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging her husband's arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police for publishing an "objectionable" tweet against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prashant Kanojia was allegedly picked up by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Delhi on Saturday. Though, his formal arrest was shown from Lucknow.

Reportedly, the Uttar Pradesh Police took the action suo motu in this case.

Kanojia's wife has now moved the apex court challenging the action of the state police and sought issuance of Habeas Corpus.

The petition claims some people in civil dress picked up Kanojia and allegedly did not produce any warrant of arrest. The petitioner alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police did not seek transit remand from any Delhi court, but went ahead with the formal arrest in Lucknow.

Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi on behalf of Jageesha Arora and sought urgent hearing terming the arrest "illegal and unconstitutional".

The top court has agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a sub-inspector at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image". Kanojia was booked under various provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

PTI and IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Supreme Court Journalism Journalists Media National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Seek Resurgence Against Inconsistent Sri Lanka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters