J&K: Top LeT Commander Among Two Militants Killed In Shopian

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have gunned down a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Shopian district during an overnight encounter with militants. The slain commander was behind a number of attacks and killings of security personnel as well as civilians in J&K and one of two militants killed in the operation.

The casualty occurred following a cordon and search operation on Sunday initiated by security forces in Check Sadiq Khan area of south Kashmir district following inputs about presence of militants in the area, police said on Monday.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said, the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

One of the slain militants was identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, a top commander of LeT,

Dar was active since 2017 and responsible for a very large number of terror crime cases, including attacks on and killings of police, security forces and civilians, Singh said.

He said the other militant has been identified as Majid Iqbal.

The night-long operation has concluded, the Jammu and Kashmir's top police official said.

An Army official said two AK rifles with eight magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter.

(With inputs from PTI)

