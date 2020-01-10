Jailed Mehbooba Mufti May Lose Her Party To Rebel Leader Altaf Bukhari

A day after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled eight senior party leaders for joining former finance minister and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari to meet 15 foreign envoys in Srinagar, another four members of the party on Friday quit the party.

On Thursday, PDP expelled eight party leaders for going "against the will of the people" by engaging with the foreign envoys.

The leaders who were expelled include Dilawar Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain and Abdul Rahim Rather -- all former MLAs. On Friday former MLA Yawar Dilwar Mir, Muntazir Mohideen, PDP state secretary Mir Samiullah and Showkat Gayoor Andrabi resigned from the PDP.

“It deeply pains me to inform you that after rounds of consultation with the cadre on ground, I am left with no option but to severe my ties and decades of association with the party. I had joined PDP under the visionary leadership of late Mufti (Mohammad Syed) Sahab, who provided people a viable political alternative to end the uncertainty hovering above the political landscape of J&K,” reads the letter shot by Andrabi to Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and president PDP, who is under detention since August 5.

“In all this, I have always served as a dedicated party person wherein it was an endeavor to serve on various key party posts under the dynamic leadership of Mufti Sahab. Now that recent events of expulsion of senior party leaders from the party have brought to the fore the central issue of neglect of the grassroot workers in favour of armchair leaders.”

He said if the senior leaders had met the foreign delegation and the Lt. Governor, "they have not committed any crime.

“They sought release of jailed leaders and they committed no crime,” he said. “It is strange that Mehbooba Mufti is in custody and her party spokesman is expelling senior leaders,” Andrabi said.

He said he was deliberating about various options and wouldn’t hestate to join Altaf Bukhari in case the need arises.

Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, detained on August 5 under section 107. For past one week, several senior party leaders of the PDP have sided with former Finance Minister Altaf Bukhari, who is likely to float a new party in coming days. Bukhari recently met the Lt Governor and sought restoration of the statehood.