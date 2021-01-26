January 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Records Lowest Daily Covid-19 Infections In Around 8 Months

India Records Lowest Daily Covid-19 Infections In Around 8 Months

India reported 117 fatalities -- the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Records Lowest Daily Covid-19 Infections In Around 8 Months
Representational Image
PTI
India Records Lowest Daily Covid-19 Infections In Around 8 Months
outlookindia.com
2021-01-26T11:07:25+05:30
Also read

In a first, India's fresh cases was the lowest in around eight months, with 9,102 cases reported in a single day. The infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The fatalities recorded during the same period were also lowest in over eight months -- with 117 deaths reported in a day. The death toll now stands at 1,53,587.

Previously, India had reported a single-day rise of 8,909 cases on June 3 and 103 deaths on May 16.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,45,985 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.90 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.66 per cent of the total cases reported so far. It was for the seventh consecutive day that the active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,30,62,694 samples have been tested for Covid-19 detection up to January 25 with 7,25,577 of them being tested on Monday.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IAF Lieutenant Swati Rathore To Become First Woman Pilot To Lead Flypast on Republic Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Covid-19 test COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos