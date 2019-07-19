Independence Of Legislature Under Threat In Karnataka, Democracy Being Killed In State: Congress In Lok Sabha

The Congress on Friday raised the issue of ongoing political crisis in Karnataka in Lok Sabha, saying independence of legislature is under threat, and democracy is being killed.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly vote on confidence motion of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the BJP is conspiring to bring down governments in states, where opposition parties are in power.

He said what is happening in Karnataka is a threat to the independence of legislature, and democracy is being killed in the state.

Speaker Om Birla said he had allowed Choudhury to raise this issue in the House, but he cannot speak about any state assembly, or the person who is sitting on any constitutional post.

Earlier, the House had witnessed sloganeering and protests as Congress members sought to raise the issue of ongoing political crisis in Karnataka.

As soon as the Lower House began proceedings, party members wanted to talk about the situation in Karnataka, but Speaker Om Birla did not entertain the request.

With the Speaker going ahead with the Question Hour, members from the Congress walked into the Well and were joined by those from the DMK.

More than 30 members from the Congress, DMK and few other parties were in the Well for over 15 minutes. Some of the members displayed placards, saying 'Save Democracy' and shouted 'We want justice' slogans.

Many first time members were in the Well.

As his requests to protesting members went unheeded, Birla finally said that opportunity would be given to raise the issue, following which members returned to their seats.

In Karnataka, the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) is seeking a trust vote, amid political crisis triggered by resignation of 15 MLAs.

