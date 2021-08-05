August 05, 2021
Himachal Pradesh: Anil Khachi Appointed As Election Commissioner, Congress Protests

There are allegations that chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is making administrative changes to get officers of his choice at key positions before 2022 assembly polls.

Ashwani Sharma 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:37 pm
The 1987 batch IAS officer Ram Subhag Singh on Thursday replaced incumbent Anil Khachi,1986 batch officer as the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh. 

As per the notification issued on Thursday, Khachi has been appointed as State Election Commissioner against a position vacant since the retirement of P. Mitra in May 2021.

The change of Chief Secretary in the middle of monsoon session of the state assembly has surprised many.

The opposition Congress staged a walk out protesting against abrupt replacement of the Chief Secretary.

Senior most IAS officer in the state after Khachi ,Ram Subhag singh was additional chief secretary industries ,transport,labour  and employment.

It looks chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has started making administrative changes to put officers of his choice at key positions before 2022 assembly polls

 

 

