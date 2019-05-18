﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Hey Ram! Have Guts To Spell Out Clear Stand: Priyanka Gandhi Dares BJP On Godse Row

Hey Ram! Have Guts To Spell Out Clear Stand: Priyanka Gandhi Dares BJP On Godse Row

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks came after the BJP distanced itself from the remarks of Pragya Thakur.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2019
Hey Ram! Have Guts To Spell Out Clear Stand: Priyanka Gandhi Dares BJP On Godse Row
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
File Photo
Hey Ram! Have Guts To Spell Out Clear Stand: Priyanka Gandhi Dares BJP On Godse Row
outlookindia.com
2019-05-18T11:23:22+0530
Also Read

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP for distancing itself from the party's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's remark describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot), and dared the BJP to "have the guts" to spell out its stand. 

"The killers of Bapu a patriot? Hey Ram! Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand," the Congress leader tweeted.

Her remarks came after the BJP distanced itself from the remarks of Thakur.

Earlier in the day, Thakur kicked up a major row by describing the Mahatma's assassin Godse as a "deshbhakt" (patriot).

"Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," Thakur told reporters in Bhopal.

Thakur was commenting on the recent remarks of actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan who called Godse the first "Hindu terrorist" of independent India.

"The first terrorist post-Independence was Nathuram Godse, a Hindu. It started from there. He killed Mahatma Gandhi," Haasan had said.

(IANS)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Nathuram Godse Pragya Singh Thakur Narendra Modi Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics Congress BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MG Hector: First Impressions
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters