﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Nathuram Godse A 'Deshbhakt', Says Pragya Thakur On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin; BJP Condemns

Nathuram Godse A 'Deshbhakt', Says Pragya Thakur On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin; BJP Condemns

On the campaign trail in her constituency, sitting in the front seat of an open jeep, Pragya said people calling Godse a terrorist should look within. "The voters of the country will give a befitting reply to such people," she said.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 May 2019
Nathuram Godse A 'Deshbhakt', Says Pragya Thakur On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin; BJP Condemns
Pragya Singh Thakur is the BJP candidate for Bhopal constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Nathuram Godse A 'Deshbhakt', Says Pragya Thakur On Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin; BJP Condemns
outlookindia.com
2019-05-16T15:50:01+0530

Terrorism accused and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bhopal constituency Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday kicked up a row, saying Nathuram Godse was a "patriot, is a patriot, and will always remain a patriot."

On the campaign trail in her constituency, sitting in the front seat of an open jeep, Pragya said people calling Godse a terrorist should look within. "The voters of the country will give a befitting reply to such people," she said.

The BJP, though, condemned Thakur's remark, saying the party disagrees with her. "We will ask her for clarification. She should apologise publically for this statement," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.  

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan had recently revived the debate on Hindu terrorism when, referring to Godse, he said: "Independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu". 

Addressing an election campaign Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours" in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact."

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

Haasan said he had come here "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pragya Singh Thakur Bhopal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National
  • Comments (2)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Assam On Alert After Grenade Blast, DGP Refuses To Confirm ULFA Hand
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters