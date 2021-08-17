August 17, 2021
Here’s How You Can Hide Your WhatsApp Chats Without Archiving Them

Now, WhatsApp has allowed people to hide unwanted chats in a way that they can be kept hidden forever and retrieved if required as well.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2021
In case you want to see a chat at the top of your chat box then long press on the chat again and click on the same archive box
Have there been times when you wanted to hide a chat on WhatsApp for personal reasons or when you didn't want a person to go through your personal conversations? Don’t worry about it!

Now, WhatsApp has allowed people to hide unwanted chats in a way that they can be kept hidden forever and retrieved if required as well. Wondering if your chats will get deleted? No, it will always be on WhatsApp as a backup. 

Hiding chats temporarily on WhatsApp: 

- Long press on any chat that you want to hide and the chat will show an Archive box.

- You can click on the box and hide your chat. 

Here's how to unhide chats:

- Go to the end of the chats

- You will see an Archived section. Click on it and you will be able to see all the hidden chats

- In case you want to see a chat at the top of your chat box then long press on the chat again and click on the same archive box 

Permanently hiding your chats: 

- Go to Settings>Chats> Archived Chats> Keep Chats Archived. 

This will keep your chats archived or hidden forever. 

 

