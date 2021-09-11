Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupai tendered his resignation to the state governor on Saturday evening. Rupani who was sworn-in in December 2017 still had a year to go before the next state elections which are due in December 2022.

Soon after Rupani's resignation, his entire cabinet resigned too.

"I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat,” Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

The reasons behind Rupani's resignation are not clear yet.

"I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party,” Rupani added.

“In BJP, there has been a tradition that responsibilities of party workers change from time to time. I will be ready to take whatever responsibility that the party will give me in the future,”

Addressing the press, Vijay Rupani thanked the BJP central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I believe that now this journey of the development of Gujarat should proceed under the leadership of the prime minister with new enthusiasm and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I am resigning from the responsibility of the chief minister of Gujarat."

"I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership." Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

He also said that he would continue to work for the party in whatever role was assigned to him and said that he would work with full responsibility and new energy under the PM and under the guidance of the party's national president.

After BS Yediyurappa, Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Rawat, Rupani becomes the fourth BJP Chief Minister who have stepped down in recent months.

Rupani along with state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, and state cabinet colleagues deputy CM Nitin Patel, Bhupndrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja met the governor and submitted their resignations.

Asked about reasons for his resignation, Rupani said, “In BJP, it is like a relay race for party workers. One gives the baton to the other.”

On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani said that the party will decide about it.

He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Paatil.

Rupani comes from the Jain community which has around two per cent population in the state. There is speculation that his successor may be from the patidar community.

He first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year, was present at the inauguration on Saturday of Sardardham Bhavan where Modi was present virtually