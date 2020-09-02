Breaking: Indian Govt. Bans Popular Game PUBG, & Other 118 Chinese Apps

Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday declared a ban on the popular game app, PUBG and 118 more such apps.
This comes amid the soaring tension between India and China's relations after the government decided to ban several Chinese apps and boycott Chinese goods over the Galwan Valley incident.
Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Pranab Mukherjee's Last Rites Performed By Son Abhijit Mukherjee
J&K Govt Issues 12.5 Lakh Domicile Certificates
JEE Main Conducted Smoothly: Amit Khare, Secy, Higher Education