Breaking: Indian Govt. Bans Popular Game PUBG, & Other 118 Chinese Apps

Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday declared a ban on the popular game app, PUBG and 118 more such apps.

This comes amid the soaring tension between India and China's relations after the government decided to ban several Chinese apps and boycott Chinese goods over the Galwan Valley incident.

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

