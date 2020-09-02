September 02, 2020
Corona
Breaking: Indian Govt. Bans Popular Game PUBG, & Other 118 Chinese Apps

This comes amid the soaring tension between India and China's relations after the government decided to ban several Chinese apps and boycott Chinese goods over the Galwan Valley incident.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2020
Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday declared a ban on the popular game app, PUBG and 118 more such apps.

