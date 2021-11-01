Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED

Earlier, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had skipped consecutive five summons from Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.(File photo) | PTI

2021-11-01T15:02:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 3:02 pm

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Monday finally appeared before Enforcement Directorate(ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Deshmukh had earlier skipped five ED summons in the case.

He arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 11:40 AM. He was accompanied by his lawyer and his associates.

Deshmukh, 71, appeared before the agency but after the Bombay High Court last week refused to quash these summons.

Officials said the federal probe agency will record the statement of the NCP leader under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.

The questioning and recording of statements sessions are expected to be long as officials said Deshmukh was a "key person" in this case and needs to be grilled on a number of subjects in the case including the disclosures made by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze during ED questioning.

Deshmukh released a video message before going to the ED office in which he said that he himself is deposing before the agency after the Bombay HC order came last week.

"It was reported in the media that I was not cooperating with the ED...I went to the CBI twice after I was summoned...my petition is still pending in the Supreme Court but it will take time and hence I myself have gone to the ED," he said.

"I and my family cooperated with the ED when they raided us (in June), he said.

Deshmukh questioned the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, saying he made the bribery allegations against me but where is he now?

The Bombay High Court, in its judgement issued on October 29, said Deshmukh failed to prove that probe agencies had been acting in a malafide manner against him.

It said if Deshmukh apprehended his arrest by either the ED or the CBI, he had the right that was available to any other citizen or litigant to approach the appropriate court to seek protection.

The court, however, directed the ED to permit Deshmukh's lawyer to remain present within "visible distance but not audible distance" during the questioning.

The ED case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was earlier the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and others came after the CBI booked him in the corruption case related to allegations of bribe made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh.

The first summons to Deshmukh, his wife and son Hrishikesh came soon after the ED raided their premises in Mumbai and Nagpur in June.

It subsequently arrested two of his aides in this case, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).

Deshmukh had earlier approached the Supreme Court but got no relief on the ED action.

The ED also had attached assets worth Rs 4.20 crore that were stated to be "beneficially owned" by Deshmukh.

The ED claimed its probe found that "Deshmukh, while acting as home minister of Maharashtra, with dishonest intention has received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.70 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners, through (suspended) Sachin Waze, then the assistant police inspector of Mumbai Police."

"Further, with the help of Delhi based dummy companies, Deshmukh family laundered the tainted money of Rs 4.18 crore and projected it as untainted by showing the same as amount received in the Trust namely Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha," the ED had alleged.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Singh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner's post, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, while denying any wrongdoing, had maintained that Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner. (With PTI inputs)

