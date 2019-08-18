'Extremely Courageous, Thought Provoking': Congress Leader Shatrughan Sinha Hails PM Modi's I-Day Speech

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as "extremely courageous" and "thought-provoking".

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib in this year's Lok Sabha elections, said that he calls "a spade a spade" and will "admit" (despite his political affiliations) that the speech of PM Modi reflected the problems that are currently facing the country.

Since I'm famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon'ble PM @narendermodi @PMOIndia that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug’19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

BJP had fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib in Bihar instead of Sinha. The actor had subsequently quit the BJP to join the opposition Congress and contested against Prasad but lost by a considerable margin.

The actor-turned-politician tweeted that PM Modi certainly deserved to be applauded and appreciated as he "hit the nail right on the head, by speaking out on vital issues with a plan for a forward-looking India."

The water crisis problem affecting many Indian states, the problem of population explosion, the push for plastic ban and the promotion of domestic tourism-were some of the key aspects from Modi's I-Day speech that were appreciated by Sinha.

#Water crisis looming large - soon in a couple of years many prominent cities would go dry. Next, the #PopulationExplosion is gigantic - it needs to be handled very carefully soon, sooner the better.

Say goodbye to plastic - #noplasticuse,

Enhancing #domestictourism, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

& several other key issues. Many before have spoken, but didn't go further with any solid actions or proper road map. Bravo! Kudos! You, certainly deserve to be applauded & appreciated as you have hit the nail right on the head, by speaking out on vital issues with a plan for a — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

Sinha also hailed the Prime Minister's decision to introduce the new post of 'Chief of Defence Staff' as one which "touched an emotional chord" with him.

forward looking India. You definitely touched an emotional chord with the big move, of #CDS to be appointed (one leader on top of Army, Navy & Air Force). This powerful command can make a difference. You being a friend & guide of the nation, have chosen the right day, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

time & platform but we are waiting for the escalated, wider, detailed planing & appropriate road map. I humbly suggest - act now, before it is too late, as the nation stands firmly with you. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

Sinha, who called the PM a "friend and a guide to the nation," expressed a wish to speak to him about linking of rivers which he said was a dream project of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as it would help in solving the "flood and drought problem" of the country.

I could also talk to you if you have the time & inclination on connecting the rivers, a dream of our beloved former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, like the 'Sagar Mala' project.This would be tremendously beneficial in controlling the floods & drought situation of the country. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

In the last tweet, Sinha made another "polite request" and said, "if this project could be announced next year on Independence Day, it would be like 'Sone pe Suhaga'."

Another polite request - If this project could be announced next year on #IndepenceDay, it would be like 'Sone pe Suhaga'. I would also be happy to contribute in this constructive & positive approach.

Jai Hind!#15thAugust2019 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 18, 2019

This is not the first instance of Shatrughan Sinha warming up to the BJP. Previously, Sinha had welcomed the passage of Triple Talaq Bill, terming it a milestone- a stand which was contrary to his own party.

He is also not the first Congressman to praise the PM's speech. Earlier, senior leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets had said, "all of us must welcome three announcements made by the Prime Minister on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty, respect wealth creators and shun single-use plastic."

(With inputs from ANI)