Doctor Among Eight Dead After Delhi's Batra Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen

At least eight people, including the HOD of the gastroenterology department, died in Delhi’s Batra hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen. This is the second time the hospital facility ran out of oxygen supply in a span of a week.

We are trying to revive five other critical patients, said Dr S C L Gupta.

On April 24, Batra Hospital in the national capital's Tughlakabad Institutional Area had received an emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it had exhausted its stock.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of life-saving gas.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the oxygen crisis still persists in the national capital and they grapple with an SOS situation every day.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been grappling with oxygen shortage. Last week, several hospitals had sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost patients due to the crisis situation.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

(With PTI inputs.)

