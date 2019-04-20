Citing the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday directed Eros Now to immediately take down a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all related contents till further orders.

In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled "Modi - Journey of a Common Man".

The EC order said the streaming of five-episode web series, "Modi - Journey of a Common Man", should be "stopped forthwith".

After watching the trailer, the EC said, it is apparent that the web series showcases different phases of Modi's life -- from childhood to becoming a national leader.

The poll watchdog cited its April 10 order banning the screening of a biopic on the PM till the Lok Sabha elections are over, to bar the streaming of the series.

There was no immediate response form Eros Now producers.

In its order staying the release of the biopic, the EC had said that "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub serving the purposes of any political party or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC".

The EC Saturday said, in view of the admitted facts and material available on record, the web series is based on Modi, who, besides being the PM, is also a political leader and a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Therefore, the EC said, the series cannot be streamed.

"In view of the above, you are hereby directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected contents of the web series till further orders," it told Eros Now.

It also asked the company to send a compliance report immediately.

Earlier, the poll panel had banned the release of the film PM Narendra Modi until after the polls, on the grounds that it could influence the electorate.

The poll panel had said the film, which was scheduled for release on April 11, affects " the level playing field."

"Though the display materials claim to be part of creative content, it is contended that these have propensity and potentiality to affect the level playing field which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct." the Election Commission said.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

PTI