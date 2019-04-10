Election Commission Stops Release Of PM Narendra Modi Biopic Till End Of Lok Sabha Polls

﻿
'PM Narendra Modi' biopic was scheduled to release on April 11, the day of the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
The Election Commission of India has stopped the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi', a biopic on the Prime Minister till the completion of Lok Sabha elections, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media. 

The EC order came a day before the movie was to be released.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts Thursday.

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic and said the Election Commission would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal.

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as it was "premature" since the movie is yet to be certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek redressal from the Election Commission.

The plea had sought deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the coming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters".

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi Election Commission Biopic Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP Films: Bans and Controversies PM Narendra Modi Biopic National

