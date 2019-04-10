'Affects Level Playing Field': Full Text Of Election Commission Order On Modi Biopic

﻿
The Election Commission said the Modi biopic, which was scheduled for release on April 11, affects " the level playing field."

Outlook Web Bureau 10 April 2019
The Election Commission banned the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday stopped the release of PM Narendra Modi , a biopic on the Prime Minister, till Lok Sabha elections are over.

The poll panel said the film, which was scheduled for release on April 11, affects " the level playing field."

"Though the display materials claim to be part of creative content, it is contended that these have propensity and potentiality to affect the level playing field which is not in consonnance with the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct." the Election Commisison said.

Below is the full text of the EC order:

EC Stops Release of Biopic on PM Modi 

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Election Commission Biopic PM Narendra Modi Biopic National

