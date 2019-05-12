﻿
Digvijaya Singh Skips Voting, Visits Polling Stations In Bhopal

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he regretted he could not reach Rajgarh to cast his ballot, and added that next time he would ensure his vote is registered in Bhopal

Outlook Web Bureau 12 May 2019
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday expressed regret over not being able to cast his ballot in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, which is over 130 km away from state capital Bhopal where he is locked in a keen contest with BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

"I regret that I could not reach Rajgarh to cast my ballot. Next time, I will ensure that my vote is registered in Bhopal," Singh told ANI.

Throughout the day, he visited various polling stations in Bhopal to track the voting, sources said.

Earlier in the day, he was seen outside a temple. When asked whether he will go to cast his vote, he replied, "I will see. I will try to reach."

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also urged people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. "Go in large numbers and cast your vote. Vote without fear," he said.

The Congress leader is facing Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast case accused, among other candidates.

Fifty-nine Lok Sabha seats, including Bhopal, spread over seven states went to poll in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha election today.

(ANI)

