Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chattisgarh Police File FIR Against Religious Leader For Derogatory Comment On Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj had used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi, during a religious convocation in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. Maharaj had also hailed Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Chattisgarh Police File FIR Against Religious Leader For Derogatory Comment On Mahatma Gandhi
File photo of Mahatma Gandhi. (Wikipediacommons)

Trending

Chattisgarh Police File FIR Against Religious Leader For Derogatory Comment On Mahatma Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T09:57:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:57 am

Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR against Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on the charge of promoting enmity between classes after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse, an official said on Monday.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, Kalicharan had used an "abusive" word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

His statement drew flak from leaders of the ruling Congress in the state.

“Based on the complaint of Congress leader Pramod Dubey, a case was registered against Kalicharan on Sunday night at Tikrapara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts),” a police official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

During the event here, Kalicharan had said, "The target of Islam is to capture nation through politics. In front of our eyes they had captured in 1947 (referring to partition)...They had earlier captured Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan. They captured Bangladesh and Pakistan through politics...I salute Nathuram Godse that he killed Gandhi."

The state Congress' communication wing head, Sushil Anand Shukla, had condemned the religious leader's remarks.

"The use of abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi is highly objectionable. Kalicharan should first prove that he is a saint," he said.

Tags

PTI Nathuram Godse Mahatma Gandhi Chhattisgarh Raipur Chhattisgarh Hindutva Minority & Religious Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Muslims Congress BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Accounts From 'Ground Zero' Piece Together How It Happened

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

6 Naxals Killed In Encounter On Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

India Logs Highest Single Day Rise Of Omicron Cases, Tally Climbs To 578

Arunachal Pradesh Reports Single COVID-19 Case

Security Forces Kill 6 Maoists Near Chhattisgarh Telangana Border

Delhi AQI ‘Very Poor’; Temperature Recorded At 10.4 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Koushik Paul / Bowlers have given Australia a head start in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Can England bowlers hit back on Day 2? Follow live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement