Delhi Left With Only A Day’s Stock Of Covid-19 Vaccines: CoWIN Data

Amid rising fears of a third Covid wave hitting the country, the national capital is running out of vaccines, with the city having less than a day’s stock of vaccines left as of Saturday.

According to data available on the CoWIN portal, Delhi had 2,50,000 doses of Covaxin and 63,000 doses of Covishield on Saturday morning. By the end of the day 79,626 vaccine doses were administered, leaving the city with 2.3 lakh doses.

On Friday, 1,31,143 doses were administered, of which 35,802 were second doses, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Currently, Covaxin is being exclusively administered as a second dose only, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles, the bulletin said.

These developments come in the backdrop of Delhi reporting 76 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Saturday. The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)

