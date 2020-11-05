November 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali

Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban along with measures to ramp up medical infrastructure in light of worsening Covid-19 situation.

PTI 05 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bans firecrackers
PTI
Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali
outlookindia.com
2020-11-05T19:08:00+05:30

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers in the national capital and ramp up medical infrastructure in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a review of the Covid-19 situation.

Covid-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister said after the review meeting with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

Delhi has recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few days with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

"Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to: 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to Delhiites not to burst firecrackers this Diwali. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Looking At Global Economic Fallout As Opportunity: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi COVID-19 Diwali Air Pollution India pollution Firecrackers National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos