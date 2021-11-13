Delhi Air Pollution: It's An Emergency Situation, Stop Vehicles Or Impose Lockdown, Asks SC

Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
The Supreme Court said: ‘everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation’.

A metro train barely visible amid thick smog, in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi.(Image: Getty Images)

2021-11-13T13:37:49+05:30
Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 1:37 pm

Terming the rise in Delhi’s air pollution as an “emergency situation”, the Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

"Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level," the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday

The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab.

The bench, however, said, "Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi?

Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city, with Supreme Court asking authorities to take immediate measures.

The meeting, to be held at 5 pm, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Gauba, officials said.

