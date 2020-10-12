CPI Moves Supreme Court Against Farm Laws

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Monday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted agriculture laws. Urging the apex court to strike down the farm laws, Viswam in his petition, alleged that the farm legislations violate India’s federal structure.

The CPI MP has claimed that the passage of two of the three farm bills by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, deprived the Upper House MPs to “to properly deliberate and vote on the statutes prior to passing them.” Viswam has claimed that the manner by which the farm legislations were passed in the Upper House violated, “Articles 100 and 107 of the Constitution,” depriving the Rajya Sabha to properly consider the bills. Viswam has also claimed that the farm laws violate Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

"The petitioner also charges parliament to have no legislative competence to enact the legislations as being in violation of the division of subjects under Schedule VII of the Constitution," Viswam’s petition stated.

Parliament recently passed-- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. These three farm legislations came into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

Numerous farmers’ organisations and opposition parties throughout the country have termed these legislations as being “anti-farmer” and have demanded their revocation.

