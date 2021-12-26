Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Vaccine For Teenagers: DCGI Grants Emergency Authorisation To Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, has completed the phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for use among those aged between 2 and 18 years. The Drugs Controller and General of India has granted emergency use authorisation to the vaccine for 12-18 year olds.

Covid-19 Vaccine For Teenagers: DCGI Grants Emergency Authorisation To Covaxin
Representational Image | Twitter

Trending

Covid-19 Vaccine For Teenagers: DCGI Grants Emergency Authorisation To Covaxin
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T09:08:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 9:08 am

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, official said on Saturday.

It is the second vaccine to receive the regulator's nod for use among those below 18 years after Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

The government, however, has not taken any decision on vaccinating children against Covid-19.

Related Stories

The Jab Of Life: Covaxin’s Success Proves Bharat Biotech Was On Right Path

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group, the Centre recently informed Parliament.

The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on October 11 after deliberating Bharat Biotech's emergency use authorisation (EUA) application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 2-18 years age group with certain conditions.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"The recommendations of the SEC were further evaluated and examined after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm," an official said.

The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the official said.

"... Based on the recommendations of SEC experts and submission of additional safety data, this directorate has no objection at this stage for additional indication of Whole Virion inactivated corona virus vaccine for use in age group of more than 12 years to 18 years with the dose schedule of 0 and 28 days for restricted use in emergency situation with the condition to submit SmPC, PI, Factsheet incorporating clinical information for said age group along with pharmacovigilance & risk management plan," the DCGI approval order issued said.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which completed the phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for use among those aged between 2 and 18 years, had submitted the data to CDSCO for its verification and subsequent approval for emergency use authorisation EUA for the jab in the beginning of October.

 It had presented its proposal for grant of market authorisation of its Whole Virion, Inactivated coronavirus Vaccine (BBV152) in the 2 to 18 years age group for restricted use in emergency situation along with the interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase 2/3 clinical trial conducted.

Reacting to the development, Bharat Biotech in a statement said, "Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children. Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants. We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in children. We look forward for Covaxin to provide similar levels of protection for adults and children alike."

The DCGI on September 1 granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trial of its made in India Covid-19 vaccine on children and adolescents aged between 5 and 18 years with certain conditions.

In July, it had granted permission to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2/3 trials of Covovax on children aged 2 to 17 years with certain conditions.

Tags

PTI India COVID-19 Vaccine India Covid-19 Vaccination Bharat Biotech Covaxin National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

What Do We Know About Children's Vaccination So Far | Here's What PM Modi Said

What Do We Know About Children's Vaccination So Far | Here's What PM Modi Said

ISJK Terrorist Killed In Kashmir, Anantnag Police Say

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group, Frontline Workers

Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation On Covid-19

NEWSFLASH: DCGI Grants Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 12-18 Years Age Group

5 Goa Leaders Blame TMC For 'Dividing Goans', Quit Party Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Records 2 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Reaches 110

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India Update | Sharply Spike In Delhi, Mumbai But No Lockdown Yet

Covid-19 India Update | Sharply Spike In Delhi, Mumbai But No Lockdown Yet

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Book Excerpt | 'Waiting For The Dust To Settle'

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 757 Coronavirus Cases, No Fatality

NEWSFLASH | Covid-19: Delhi Logs 249 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

NEWSFLASH | Covid-19: Delhi Logs 249 New Coronavirus Cases, One Fatality

Read More from Outlook

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

PM Modi Announces Vaccination For Age Group 15-18, Frontline Workers

Ashutosh Sharma / In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

For Calling Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner

For Calling Ganguly’s ‘Bluff’, Kohli Will Be In A Tight Corner

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will be a marked man. A slip up in South Africa may even cost his Test captaincy. Now it's an open 'war' between Virat and BCCI.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement