Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the centre has assured his government, Covid-19 curbs will be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T16:08:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:08 pm

The Centre's representatives have assured the Delhi government that Covid-related curbs imposed in the capital will be replicated across the NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, noting that it is difficult to predict when the third wave of infections will peak.

He said the government had to impose restrictions out of compulsion and reiterated that a complete lockdown will not be implemented.

The chief minister also said Delhi is likely to record around 20,000 Covid cases on Tuesday.

Related Stories

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Omicron, Common Cold Or Flu? How To Identify Your Covid-19 Symptoms

"At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, we told the representatives of the Centre that the restrictions should be implemented in the entire NCR and not just in Delhi. They have assured us that restrictions implemented in Delhi will be replicated in the region," Kejriwal told reporters at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

It cannot be predicted when the third wave will peak. The number of daily cases has been oscillating between 20,000 and 22,000 for three days with a positivity rate of 24 per cent to 25 per cent, but "it doesn't mean that cases won't increase," he said in response to a question.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Delhi on Monday logged 17 deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to official figures.

As of Monday, the city had 65,803 active cases. Of these, 44,028 are in home isolation, the data showed.

Tags

PTI Arvind Kejriwal COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Pandemic Restrictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Omicron, Common Cold Or Flu? How To Identify Your Covid-19 Symptoms

PM Modi Likely To Hold Meeting With CMs On Covid-19 Situation On Thursday

NEWSALERT | Delhi Orders Private Offices To Shut Down Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Covid-19 Infections In India Spike, Active Cases Highest In 208 Days

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Precautionary Covid Dose: Mumbai Gives Out Over 10k Booster Shots On Day 1

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support, Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Read More from Outlook

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Ashutosh Sharma / Serious questions have sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014. Is this vendetta politics?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement