September 16, 2020
Corona
Coronavirus Update: India Crosses 50 Lakh Mark, Records Highest Single Day Spike In Deaths

In India, over 82,000 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2020
Representational image.
PTI
The total number coronavirus cases in India crossed the 50 lakh mark on Wednesday as the country recorded 90,123 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The country’s caseload now stands at 50,20,359. India also recorded single day spike of 1,290 deaths which is the highest recorded deaths in a day since the pandemic began.

In India, over 82,000 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

According to Union Health Ministry, the caseload includes 9,95,933 active cases and 39, 42,360 recovered patients.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

