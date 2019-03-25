Congress' Win In Lok Sabha Polls Will Ignite Diwali In Pakistan: Vijay Rupani

﻿
The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its rally from Mehsana, the north Gujarat region dominated by the Patel community.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T15:51:37+0530

 Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said that "Diwali would be celebrated in Pakistan" if poll results showed a trend of Congress winning.

 "While it is unlikely to happen, but if that happens on the May 23 on the results day, and the results show a trend that Congress is winning, Diwali celebrations would start in Pakistan," Rupani said at the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its rally from Mehsana, the north Gujarat region dominated by the Patel community.

"The Congress has encouraged terrorist activities because it is prompted by only vote bank politics to garner Muslim votes. The Congress has been acting as if it's a party of Pakistan, " Rupani said.

"This is election time and such type of hype is being created to fetch votes," said, Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, while responding to the Chief Minister's statement.

(IANS)

