Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab

PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a ‘major security lapse’, as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes, due to a blockade by protesters. It prompted MHA to seek an immediate report from the state government.

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.(File photo) | PTI

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab
2022-01-05T17:55:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 5:55 pm

The postponement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally on Wednesday led to a big political fight, with the Congress alleging that there were no crowds at the event organised by the BJP.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said BJP president J P Nadda should stop indulging in the blame game and the saffron party should instead introspect its "anti-farmer" attitude.

His remarks came after BJP chief J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab of trying all possible tricks to scuttle Modi's programmes in the state, fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate.

Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

Surjewala defended the Congress government in the state saying all arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies.

"Dear Naddaji, Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember - 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM's Rally. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies," he said on Twitter.

The senior Congress leader claimed that the route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana and Rajasthan, and the prime minister decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala.

"It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road," he said.

"Finally, the reason for cancelling the rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop the blame game and introspect on BJP's anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to farmers first!" Surjewala tweeted.

He also said that the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against the prime minister’s visit and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them.

"Do you know why KMSC and Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? Their demands are - Sack MOS Home, Ajay Misra Teni. Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi and UP. Compensation for the kin of 700 Farmers who died. Committee on MSP and a quick decision," he said.

Narendra Modi Randeep Surjewala JP Nadda PM Modi Punjab Assembly election 2022 Punjab Congress BJP
