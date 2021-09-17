Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

The Congress on Friday constituted the screening committee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

The party’s president Sonia Gandhi has announced Jitendra Singh as the committee’s chairman.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Maharashtra MLA Varsha Gaikwad have been appointed as members of the panel.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress Legislature Party leader in Uttar Pradesh Aradhna Misra have been nominated as ex-officio members of the committee, a party statement said.

All AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh have also been appointed as ex-officio members of the panel.

The panel will short-list party candidates for the assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated early next year. (With PTI inputs)