August 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Centre Announces Rs 6 Lakh Cr National Monetisation Pipeline, To Monetise Assets Across Sectors

Centre Announces Rs 6 Lakh Cr National Monetisation Pipeline, To Monetise Assets Across Sectors

Announcing the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:37 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Centre Announces Rs 6 Lakh Cr National Monetisation Pipeline, To Monetise Assets Across Sectors
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo
Centre Announces Rs 6 Lakh Cr National Monetisation Pipeline, To Monetise Assets Across Sectors
outlookindia.com
2021-08-23T19:37:56+05:30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the Centre's Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) and said the government will unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.

Projects have been identified across sectors, with roads, railways and power being the top segments. The finance minister said the asset monetisation does not involve selling of land and it is about monetising brownfield assets.

"NMP estimates aggregate monetisation potential of Rs 6 lakh crores through core assets of central government over the four-year period from FY 2022 to FY 2025," she said. "Ownership of assets will remain with the government and there will be a mandatory hand-back."

Asset monetisation will unlock resources and lead to value unlocking, she said.

Union Budget 2021-22 had identified monetisation of operating public infrastructure assets as a key means for sustainable infrastructure financing.

Towards this, the Budget provided for preparation of a 'National Monetisation Pipeline' of potential brownfield infrastructure assets. NITI Aayog in consultation with infra line ministries has prepared the report on NMP.

The aggregate asset pipeline under NMP over the four-year period is indicatively valued at Rs 6 lakh crore. The estimated value corresponds to 14 per cent of the proposed outlay for Centre under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore).

The end objective of this initiative is to enable "infrastructure creation through monetisation" wherein the public and private sector collaborate, each excelling in their core areas of competence, so as to deliver socio-economic growth and quality of life to the country's citizens, she added.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

TMC To Attend All Party Meet On Afghanistan Crisis: Mamata Banerjee

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi India Finance Minister Union Finance Ministry Finance Minister & Ministry Assets National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos