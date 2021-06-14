CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Here's How Marks May be Calculated

In the backdrop of the cancellation of the Class 12 Central Board of Higher Education (CBSE) exams, many students and parents alike have been left in the lurch.

While the board said that the results would be calculated “as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner”, the lack of clarity as to how exactly the results will be calculated, has caused tremendous anxiety to many students.

Citing the second Covid wave, the Centre had cancelled the Class 12 CBSE exams on June 1.

While making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Anxiety among students, parents, teachers must come to an end. Students should not be forced to appear for exams under such stressful situations.”

On Monday, a 13-member panel of the board was expected to submit its recommendations for the criteria on which students’ marks would be calculated. However, the panel has not submitted its report yet and it is likely to take a few more days for finalising the criteria.

Amid these uncertainties, the board is most likely to adopt a three-year performance method to calculate students’ marks.

Sources have told PTI that most panel member are in favour of giving weightage to class 10 and 11 scores besides pre board and internal exams for class 12.

If this method is adopted it would mean that the Class 12 results will be calculated based on students’ performance in the past three years with more weightage being given to internal assessments and practical examination marks obtained in Class 12.

The board, had on June 8, extended the last date of submission for schools to submit students’ Class 12 practical marks till June 28.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' suggesting that the result for class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, should be tabulated taking into account the marks scored during class 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

The Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of the pandemic. The CBSE had already cancelled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in tests or exams throughout the year.

The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks).

For class 10, schools have been asked to submit the tabulated marks by June 30 and the result is expected to be declared in July.

(With PTI inputs)

