Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'No Evidence To Prove Smoking Addiction Caused Lung Cancer': Court Asks Insurer To Pay Claim

The insurance company had refused to pay the medical claim saying the patient’s addiction to smoking was the reason for his disease.

'No Evidence To Prove Smoking Addiction Caused Lung Cancer': Court Asks Insurer To Pay Claim
The court ordered the insurance company to reimburse the amount of expenditure on medical treatment for lung cancer saying there was no evidence to prove that the patient suffered from the cancer due to his addiction to smoking.

Trending

'No Evidence To Prove Smoking Addiction Caused Lung Cancer': Court Asks Insurer To Pay Claim
outlookindia.com
2021-10-02T13:45:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 02 Oct 2021 1:45 pm

A consumer court in Ahmedabad has issued an order against an insurance company, which refused to pay a medical claim saying the patient’s addiction to smoking was the reason for his disease. 

The court ordered the insurance company to reimburse the amount of expenditure on medical treatment for lung cancer saying there was no evidence to prove that the patient suffered from the cancer due to his addiction to smoking.

The court said apart from the mention of "addiction smoking" on the treatment papers, it cannot form the basis for the insurer to reject his claim. It also said that people who do not smoke also suffer from lung cancer.

The insurance company had rejected the claim of Rs 93,297 incurred by policy holder Alok Kumar Banerjee on treatment of his "adenocarcinoma of lung" or lung cancer, at a private hospital, on the ground that he was addicted to smoking as mentioned on his treatment papers.

Banerjee's wife, Smita, challenged this in the Ahmedabad Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission together with Consumer Education and Research Centre.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

On September 30, the consumer court allowed her petition and observed that there is no evidence to prove that her husband was addicted to smoking, apart from the mention of "addiction smoking" on the treatment papers. Neither was any clarification of evidence sought from the doctor who made the same observation. Observations made in discharge summary or treatment papers alone cannot be counted as conclusive proof. Independent proof is required to be presented to support the claim, it said.

"The complainant's husband had lung cancer, but there is no proof to ascertain that it was due to his addiction to smoking. The insurer has presented a report from a doctor that says that smokers are 25 times more likely to get lung cancer, but that alone does not prove that he suffered from lung cancer due to smoking," said the order passed by commission's president K S Patel and member K P Mehta.

"People who do not smoke also suffer from lung cancer, and all those who smoke do not necessarily suffer from lung cancer. Therefore, the Commission is of the opinion that the insurance company falsely rejected the claim without providing any conclusive proof in its support," it said.

The court ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 93,297 as claim with 7 per cent interest from the date of application on August 2, 2016. Further, the insurer will pay Rs 3,000 for mental torture and Rs 2,000 towards cost of litigation within 30 days, it said.

The policy was valid between May 2014 and 2015, and the complainant's husband was treated on July 29, 2014 and incurred a cost of Rs 93,297 over treatment which he claimed form the insurer.

The insurer rejected the claim and said in its repudiation letter that the complainant is not qualified for the claim as per the policy terms and conditions, as he was addicted to smoking. This is based on the hospital papers which mentions "addiction smoking," it said.

The complainant was a chain smoker and was suffering from lung cancer and had sought treatment in different hospitals. He got cancer due to his smoking habit, as smoking and lung cancer are directly related, the insurance company said in its reply to the court.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gujarat Smoking, Tobacco etc Cancer Insurance National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

Dying Declaration: Should Its Electronic Recording Be Made Mandatory?

PM Modi Takes A Dig At Opposition Over Farm Law Criticism, Accuses Them Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Left Academics Manipulated Indian Curriculum Under Congress Rule: CB Sharma

National Water Fund For Rural Schools, First Statue In Lakshadweep: How India Is Celebrating Gandhi Jayanti

Mihir Bhoj Statue Row: BJP And UP CM Insulted Our Dignity, Lament Gurjar Leaders

UP Govt Names Kangana Ranaut As Brand Ambassador Of 'One District-One Product' Scheme

Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Camp In Delhi Amid Speculation Over Leadership Change

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

More from India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses For Setting Up Shakhas In J&K To ‘Inculcate Patriotism’

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Go Missing As Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

India Recorded Over 350 Crimes Against Children Each Day In 2020: NCRB Data

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Earthquake Of 2.5 Magnitude Hits Karnataka's Vijayapura District

Read More from Outlook

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Chief Of Army Staff Reviews India's Operational Preparedness In Eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Desk / The Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit has come in the backdrop of its prolonged military standoff with China in the mountainous region.

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

PM Modi Accuses Opposition Of 'Intellectual Dishonesty', 'Political Deceit'

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's comments came when he was replying to a question about the labour and farm laws and the government's refusal to roll-back the three contentious agriculture laws.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Mumbai Indians Face Challenging Run

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Sharjah as the defending champions look to win a berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Gandhi Jayanti | What Gandhi Means To Us

Outlook Web Desk / A symbol of struggle, non-violence and wisdom -here's what Gandhi means to us, in the words of young and old.

Advertisement