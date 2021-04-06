BJP Supporter's Wife Killed In West Bengal Hours Before Polling Began

The wife of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was allegedly killed in West Bengal's Hooghly district, hours before polling for the assembly elections began in the area.

The incident took place on Monday in the politically sensitive Goghat area of the district around 11 pm, the police said.

Madhabi Adak was injured as she tried to save her husband when a few men barged into their home and attacked him, they said.

Adak's family alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party.

"The woman tried to resist the attackers and was beaten up, following which she died. The miscreants then escaped," a police officer said.

The BJP has lodged a complaint at the local police station in connection with the incident, he said.

An investigation is underway and efforts are being made to nab those behind it, he said.

(With‌ ‌inputs‌ ‌from‌ ‌PTI)‌

